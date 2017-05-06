All about mom

Everyone’s preparing for Mother’s Day on May 14. And as always Hotels, resorts, restaurants, and other establishments in Metro Manila and nearby cities have something to offer for the woman of the moment.



@Resorts World Manila

Maxims Hotel at Resorts World Manila is serving up a trifecta of Mother’s Day feasts for the whole family. Impressions, RWM’s multi-award winning French fine-dining restaurant, serves Queen’s Dinner, the four-course meal that starts with Seared Scallops with Spinach Puree and rich Carrot Soup with Sweet Pea Ravioli available all evenings of May from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. For mothers who prefer an Oriental flair, Mom’s Imperial Treat by Executive Chef David Chu Wai Fung of Passion Restaurant is a sure-fire hit, available for the whole month of May. For more details log on to www.rwmanila.com



@Diamond Hotel

Diamond Hotel Philippines celebrates this special occasion with lots of sweet treats exclusively for moms – a pampering stay in a Deluxe Room inclusive of a buffet breakfast for two at Corniche. Available on May 12 to 14, this Mother’s Day Package comes with a choice of lunch or dinner for two on May 14. It also includes a complimentary food and beverage voucher at Bar27 worth P500. Plus unlimited wifi access in the room and public areas, access to the Health Club and Spa, and swimming pool, 20-percent discount on massage service, reflexology and laundry. For more details, log on to www.diamondhotel.com.



@Hotel Jen

Celebrate the special day with the whole family at Hotel Jen’s Latitude restaurant for a hearty feast and with a bundle of pleasantries! On May 14, Latitude shall be serving an indulgent buffet brunch spread that includes a salad bar, fresh seafood station, hot items that include seafood thermidor, Singaporean chicken wings and pan-seared salmon belly; a live cooking station where pasta is cooked a la minute and slices of roast prime rib of beef at the carving station. For more details, log on to www.hoteljen.com/manila



@Pan Pacific Manila

To celebrate Mother’s Day on May 14, Pan Pacific Manila has prepared value-for-money offerings in room accommodations and dining. For an absolutely rejuvenating experience, the hotel offers Pamper Mom Room Package for Superior Room inclusive of buffet breakfast for two at Pacific Lounge, welcome drinks, late check-out up to 5 p.m., one-hour Swedish massage at Slimmers World (6th floor), and a choice of P1,000 worth of dining credit or two tickets to Manila Ocean Park. Room offer is valid for local residents only on May 12 to 14. For more details, log on to www.panpacific.com/manila.



@Rustan’s

On this special day, mothers deserve pampering. Whether it’s with makeup, fragrances, fashion or kitchen items, feel free to give her some love by the things that make her happy. Rustan’s Marketing Corporation offers a wide array of skincare products like the Nuxe Nuxellence Detox, Eclat, and Eye Contour; Covergirl + Olay Simply Ageless Wrinkle Defy Foundation; make up like the Make Up Factory products like Magnetic Lips collection; new Max Factor Velvet Mattes Lipstick Collection; hair care like Babyliss Curl Pods, and Vidal Sassoon 25MM Tourmaline Ceramic Straightener. For healthy nails and hands Anny Pink Berry Hand Mousse and Sally Hansen’s Moisture Rehab. Timeless pieces are also available like Anne Klein Mother of Pearl Watch Set, and Nine West watches. All these and more are available at all Rustan’s Department Stores.



Massage tips from Ever Bilena

Give mom the love and attention she deserves this Mother’s Day with these simple ideas from EB Naturals, a skin care line under Ever Bilena Cosmetics Inc.

A quick massage. This Mother’s Day, give mom a day of rest and relaxation by helping out in the chores and easing their tired hand muscles by giving them a quick massage using EB Naturals Hand Cream.

At-home full-body spa treatment. Give mom a quick facial and hair treatment session using EB Natural Sunflower Oil.

Simple care package. Prepare a simple gift that will help mom take care of her body. In a basket, put together EB Naturals Sunflower Oil and EB Naturals Hand Cream and seal it with a short love note. For more details, log on to www.everbilena.com.ph



Cooking just for mom

For 19-year-old Bernice Angeline Tenorio, Jolly University Year 4 Cook-off grand winner, she chose to honor her first kitchen hero, Mommy Lalaine, through her cooking.

Unlike dishes that are inspired by trips abroad or created for personal glorification, Bernice’s award-winning recipe at the said tilt was drawn from her fondest memories of, and deep love for, her amazing mother.

The eldest among the brood of six, Bernice grew up in a big family with modest means. Despite financial hardships, her endeavors as a child were much bigger and boundless—she was raised a champion. Bernice graduated class valedictorian in grade school and was a consistent top student achiever in high school.

Bernice’s interest in cooking didn’t start until her grandmother, who operates a home-based kitchenette in Marilao, Bulacan, passed away in 2012.

Left with the nostalgia of keeping her mother’s recipes alive, Mommy Lalaine decided to take over the business. From there, Bernice knew she needed to help her mother run it, thus they decided that she’d best take up Hotel and Restaurant Management at the University of Santo Tomas (UST).

Bernice said that her mom’s perseverance simply astounds her. “Just like she would in her cakes and pastry creations, she would strive long and hard in executing to the detail to beautifully achieve the end results.”

When the news about Jolly University Year 4 cooking competition reached Bernice at UST, she immediately signed up to try out, for a chance to showcase her innate cooking abilities. Mommy Lalaine, her dad and her siblings supported her in her cook-off bid.

With much thought and a grateful heart, Bernice, with the help of her coach, came up with the Chicken and Mushroom Empanadilla dish, her prized entry in the recent cook-off.

Now on her way to breaking new and higher grounds as an aspiring professional chef, Bernice is busy training along with fellow representatives from UST for her first out-of-the-country culinary competition, the Hong Kong Culinary Classics happening this May – she couldn’t think of anyone else to dedicate her hard-earned triumphs and delicious new dishes other than her mother.

Jolly, for its part, pays tribute to all the amazing mothers by providing quality canned vegetables and fruit products that will help Moms cook easy to prepare and healthy dishes that will inspire to celebrate jolly family meal times together.