Gucci

For Pre-Fall 2017, the iconic white Ace sneaker by Gucci is introduced in six new styles for women, and five for men, with interchangeable patches that be can attached using snap buttons. The chic pairs come with ready patches, which can then be further customized by acquiring additional ones from a range of nine add-ons. For the stylish who like to keep it fresh, Gucci’s Ace sneakers can be transformed into a canvas with over 100 patch combinations.

Gucci is located at Greenbelt 4 and Shangri-La Plaza East Wing.