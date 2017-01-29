All for one!

Network war ceasefire for Miss U airing today

The most beautiful day in the universe happens today as well as a ceasefire on the network war!

Solar Entertainment, the official broadcast partner of Miss Universe, joined forces with all three free-TV channels—ABS-CBN 2, TV5 and GMA 7—as well as cable network Etv to give all Filipinos access to the grand coronation of the 65th Miss Universe pageant today. Live from the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City, the live telecast across these networks begin at 8 a.m.

“As the official broadcast partner of Miss Universe, Solar Entertainment shall bring unrivaled media coverage to every Filipino, happening on multiple networks and digital platforms. We’ve done so from day one and we will do so right through the coronation,” said Wilson Tieng, company President and CEO.

Elaborating on the network partnerships, Tieng added, “Bringing Miss Universe to the Philippines is one of the top events that we have ever invested in. It was an opportunity that we did not want to miss, and above everything, we look forward to the coming together of all networks especially today.”

“We’re very happy to be part of this with Solar and the other networks to bring to our Kapamilyas the Miss Universe on January 30. So abangan po ninyo,” said ABS-CBN chief operating officer of broadcast Cory Vidanes. She added that besides their free-to-air channel, Aside from ABS-CBN’s free-to-air TV channel, the “Miss Universe” the pageant can also be seen on digital television via ABS-CBN TVplus.

GMA Network vice president for Program Management Jose Mari meanwhile said that he feels that the partnership between GMA Network and Solar Entertainment has always been fruitful so far, citing the successful broadcasts of Senator Manny Pacquiao’s fights as an example.

“We embrace the partnership with open arms,” said the executive.

The live telecast of the coronation will air live on the three free-TV networks, and on ETC with the following replays: 8 p.m. tonight via satellite on ETC, and on February 5 on ABS-CBN and GMA Network. TV5 meanwhile aired the preliminary swimsuit and long gown rounds over the weekend.