ALL HAIL THE HEROINES

Kate Spade New York Fall 2017 Collection

Kate Spade New York draws inspiration from 1920s Paris and pays tribute to the heroines of the time who defied society’s expectations. These were Louise Brooks, the quintessential flapper; Le Coquelicot (“poppy” in French), a mysterious and bold local beauty painted by Kees Van Dongen and Josephine Baker, an American who followed her dreams to Paris and became a global jazz age icon. The young Fernanda Ly, model and architecture aficionado, channels the strong spirit of these women and brings to life their defiant individuality in the campaign. The collection sees a profusion of romantic florals and embroidery, with novelty fabrics offering texture and dimension to an assortment of tweeds, jacquards, velvet, clips, bouclés, printed leather and cutwork.