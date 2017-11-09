The killer of a Grab driver on Wednesday said he only wanted to rob the victim, Gerardo Maquidato Jr., but was forced to shoot him when the latter fought back.

Narc Tulod Delemios, 25, was arrested in his house in Barangay Sto. Niño, Pasay City.

He was presented to the media yesterday.

“Pera lang ang habol ko sa kanya. Pero nag-resist siya. Lumaban siya. Kaya ko po nagawa yung krimen, (All I wanted was his money. But he insisted. He fought back. That’s why I committed the crime,)” Delemios said.

The police said there were reports that Delemios borrowed the phone of his live-in partner, Giselle Capati, to book a ride on October 26. Less than an hour later, Maquidato, who was named Grab’s “best driver partner” for helping a sick passenger, was found dead.

“He used the Facebook account of his girlfriend and then he booked a Grab ride,” National Capital Region Police Office Director Oscar Albayade said.

Criminal and Investigation Detection Group Director Roel Obusan told reporters Delemios sent surrender fillers through his mother-in-law in Tarlac.

Delemios has a standing warrant of arrest for a murder case in Parañaque City. He was accused of killing Gino Balbuena, 19, in 2015.