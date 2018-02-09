All in for the King

Having lost 13 of their last 20 games and with the season in the balance, the Cleveland Cavaliers finally pulled the trigger before the trade deadline and went all in to keep their championship hopes alive.

The Cavs made several trades which sent Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Dwyane Wade, Derrick Rose, Channing Frye, Iman Shum­pert, and their much coveted No. 1 pick from the Brooklyn Nets to other teams in exchange for Jordan Clarkson, Larry Nance, George Hill, and Rodney Hood.

Overnight, the Cavaliers have transformed themselves from the oldest (and some say slowest team in the league) to a younger, more versatile team. While it is never advisable to gut your line-up with 29 games to go in the season, the Cavs were going nowhere fast and they had to do something, anything, just to keep LeBron James happy and the team relevant for another deep play-off push.

Thomas and Crowder never really fit the team. Thomas has been the subject of nightly criticisms since he has never regained his old form since returning from a hip injury. Aside from his defensive and offensive woes, Thomas has also been very critical of the coaching staff and even his own teammates, causing more dissension in an already dysfunctional locker room.

Wade and Rose, meanwhile, are two former MVPs who are way past their prime and can no longer contribute to help alleviate the load from James.

James has always been vocal that he needs more help if the team wants to repeat their 2016 championship. He has been cajoling Cavs management to get more two-way players to compete with the Golden State Warriors and the latter finally heard him.

George Hill is a veteran and is an upgrade from Thomas. Clarkson, meanwhile, is a scorer who can create his own shot and can play and defend three positions. Nance gives them athleticism and rebounding in the paint and more defense. Hood is a shooter who can help get more spacing on the floor. With these additions, the Cavaliers look like contenders again.

More importantly, the team giving up their No.1 pick from the Nets to win now shows that they are willing to mortgage their future to appease James. James can become a free agent after this season and with this move, he just may stay a Cavalier for the rest of his career.

The big question here really is if the team can merge into an effective unit. Chemistry and teamwork is something you don’t teach overnight and most of the time, these separate contenders from pretenders.

After a month of blowout losses, damaging stories about team chemistry, the souring relationship (if there was even any) between James and Cavs owner Dan Gilbert, and discontent, the Cavs have now younger, fresher players who can support the King and lead them back to the promised land.

