All-in-one face palettes

Recently, theBalm celebrated 16 years in the market by launching new products during a Coachella-inspired event which they aptly called, theBalmChella.

Guests were given a chance to try out their new products, namely the all-in-one face palette In theBalm of Your Hand Greatest Hits Vol. 2; eyeshadow palette SmokeBalm Vol. 4; long-lasting liquid matte lipsticks Meet Matt(e) Hughes Mini Set; long-wearing cheek palette Girls’ Getaway – Trio Balm Springs, Balm Beach, and Balm Desert; and the Highlite ‘N Con Tour palette.

I think of all of these, I am most excited about the Highlite ’N Con Tour Palette and the In theBalm of Your Hand Greatest Hits Vol. 2.

Generally, I like palettes that feature a lot of wearable and useable shades. So these two are right up the alley. I feel like you get more for your money that way, unlike buying palettes with just one or two useable products. The great thing about theBalm is that they generally feature things that are wearable and suit various skintones and tastes for their clients.

The Highlite ’N Con Tour Palette features four highlighters varying in matte and shimmer, two contours, a blush and a bronzer. It has everything you could possibly need to emphasize and define your features. There’s so much for you to play with and because these highlighters and contours come in naturally flattering shades, you can even use them as eyeshadows. It’s a versatile palette and if these contour powders are anything like their best-selling Bahama Mama or the highlighters like their Lou Manizer line, then you can be sure these pans will deliver. It’s a steal at Php 1,895 only.

But if you’re looking to really get your money’s worth, go for the selection of best-selling products from theBalm with the In theBalm of Your Hand Greatest Hits Volume 2. This retails for just Php 1,995 and is an all-in-one face palette. You get 4 blendable eyeshadows, 3 blush colors (Down Boy, Frat Boy, Instain), a matte bronzer (the Bahama Mama) and a champagne-hued highlighter (the Mary-Lou Manizer). If you get these products individually they would cost so much more. I should know because I have Frat Boy, the Instain in Houndstooth and Bahama Mama.

I also really like the Girls’ Getaway Trio, which features long wearing, fade-resistant blush/bronzers Balm Springs, Balm Beach, and Balm Desert. Balm Springs is an earthy rose shade. Balm Beach is a warm-neutral toned blush that is perfect for a nude, sun-kissed look. Balm Desert is a gorgeous staining powder blush and bronzer that mimics a natural look post an entire day out in the sun look.

The other products included in the launch were the SmokeBalm Vol. 4 and the Meet Matt(e) Hughes Mini Set.

These are also good products in their own right, and worth buying as well — if you don’t have a trusty eyeshadow palette or roster of matte lippies yet.

SmokeBalm Vol. 4 features three eyeshadows that will help you create various looks by mixing, matching and layering one over the other. The Meet Matt(e) Hughes Mini Set gives you the affordable option of trying out their various shades packaged in handy tubes. These actually have really good reviews and I got to use one on a client earlier this week upon her request because she claims it lasts a long time on her lips. It has comfortable, non-drying, matte finish, but I’ve yet to personally try it.

Overall, theBalm features products that are Paraben and cruelty-free. They also have a philosophy of “Beauty in Five Minutes” so their products are multi-use and easy to apply. Their products are also affordable and of high quality.

TheBalm is available at Beauty Bar stores.