All in the family

With the Reyno father-and-son tandem, the old adage “familiarity breeds contempt” doesn’t seem to apply. The partnership and personal relationship has held and flourished. Here’s why.

BOY REYNO

• You always have to face the fact that at some point, you need to turn over the mantle of responsibility and leadership to the next generation. And King will have his two brothers helping him.

• King had the interest for business, which developed. I just provided the best education I could afford to equip him with the proper tools to deal with the workplace.

• I also gave him the time to focus on being a good husband and father. His children needed him in their early years. I’m now asking him to give me and our companies more of his time.

KING REYNO

• Somehow, you can’t help but imbibe the values and way of thinking of someone who has raised you and been with you for over 40 years. What I think guides me as Manila Jockey Club president is, not so much being my father’s son, but the guidelines and deliverables laid down by the board of directors, which my father heads as chairman of the board.

• My father and I share interesting dynamics—we wear two hats. While we are father and son, we are always conscious of the fact that we represent a publicly listed company.

• I did not work at first with the family’s companies. I went somewhere else to get another perspective and see what other successful companies were doing. I highly recommend the experience; it had a positive impact on me.