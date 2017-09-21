All on the table

Kate Spade New York

Kate Spade New York showcases the ante on its celebrated tabletop collection, adding to the mix a chic assortment of china, crystal glassware, desk accessories and flatware, in addition to a clever new gift line. New patterns featured include signature dots, bows, stripes and florals with a fresh twist.

Larabee Road Gold, expanding on the best selling dinnerware collection with the dot pattern, is offered in gold dots and banded with gold. Birch Way comes with a fashion-forward floral motif with tonal accents.

Pearl Street is the brand’s second European crystal collection that shows a bubbly gold-dotted decal motif and is available in a goblet, wine, flute and iced-beverage glass.

Malmo Gold highlights an all-gold flatware pattern that serves up a modern take on traditional settings with a tailored top and beefy squared-off bottom. This collection comes in stainless steel and handwash only.

Garden Drive is a gift collection that delivers in spades. It carries bouquet vases made of European glass with thick gold banding and a pop of color, lacquer jewelry boxes with gold plated closures and picture frames in both single and double-hinged styles in pink, turquoise, spots and animal prints.

Exclusively available at Rustan’s Makati and Rustan’s Shangri-la.