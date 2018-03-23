All-Pinoy showdown in US One-Pocket tilt

Former world champions Francisco Bustamante and Alex Pagulayan sealed an all-Filipino championship showdown in the 2018 Scotty Townsend Memorial One-Pocket Tournament being held at the Arena Billiards West Monroe in Los Angeles, California.

The 54-year old Bustamante took the first finals slot with a close 4-3 win over Pagulayan in the winners’ column semifinals.

Pagulayan then was relegated to the losers’ bracket.

The 2004 World 9-Ball Championship winner bounced back with an impressive 4-0 victory over American Tony Chohan in the semifinals of the one-loss side to earn the second finals berth.

The finals is a race-to-six affair with the champion getting the $10,000 top prize and the runner-up the $6,000 consolation purse.

Pagulayan guns for his first major title this year while Bustamante aims to win his third crown this season.

Bustamante ruled the Derby City Classic One-Pocket Division and Derby City Classic Master of the Table held in Elizabeth, Indiana in January.

It was the second all-Filipino finale in the 2018 Scotty Townsend Memorial Tournament.

Zoren James Aranas stunned Pagulayan in the championship round to claim the 9-Ball title last week.

On the other hand, 2006 World 9-Ball champion Ronnie Alcano fell short in the US Open Bank Pool Championships held at the Griffs Hall in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Alcano was booted out by Gary Lutman in the quarterfinals of the losers’ column.

American Shane Van Boening took the crown after beating compatriot Neal Jacobs in the finals (5-0).