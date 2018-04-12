All set for 2018 NatGeo Earth Day Run

The 2018 National Geographic (NatGeo) Earth Day Run will kick off on April 22 at the SM Mall of Asia Grounds in Pasay City.

This year, NatGeo declared its six-year partnership with the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) Philippines. The announcement was marked by the launch of #NotPlastic campaign.

“Year in and year out, many people are running for the environment. And we are proud that every year it gets better and better in making positive change for our planet,” said Jude Turcuato, SVP and general manager of FOX Philippines during the official media launch on Thursday at the Impressions in Marriott Hotel.

“WWF aims to increase awareness on plastic waste and push programs that focus on plastic waste management by utilizing the proceeds of the highly-anticipated annual run for the environment,” said Miko Bautista of WWF Philippines.

More than 15,000 runners are expected to join the event that features 3-kilometer, 5K, 10K, and 21K categories.

For details, visit http://www.natgeoearthdayrun.com/ or register through authorized booths located at SM MOA, SM Aura, and SM The Block.