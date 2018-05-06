All set for PPS Southwoods

Laurenz Quitara and Aubrey Calma hope to live up to the hype as they banner the field in the premier division of the Palawan Pawnshop-Palawan Express Pera Padala Manila Southwoods age group tennis tournament unfolding on Tuesday in Carmona, Cavite.

Quitara, member of the newly formed national 16-and-under pool by the Unified Tennis Philippines, gains the top seeding in the 16- and 18-U play but the Imus, Cavite rising star expects a tough outing against the likes of Joshua Molina, Elvin Geluz, Stefano Gurria and Jester Ocio with Sebastien Lhuillier, JT Bernardo and Nicolas Ison joining the hunt in the 16-U side.

Calma, from Cagayan de Oro, also faces a formidable challenge from a slew of talented rivals, including Denise Bernardo, Erika Valencia, Kyla Poon, Francesca Cruz, Alaine Obra and Angel Fortadez in the 18-U category of the Group 2 tournament sponsored by PPS-PEPP headed by president/CEO Bobby Castro and presented by Dunlop, the official ball.

Over 200 entries will slug it out for top honors in nine divisions with the boys’ side all drawing 32-player draws, according to host Jonathan Bernardo of UTP.

Jucutan and JT Bernardo, meanwhile, are expected to dispute the 14-U title with Joewyn Pascua, Nicolas Katigbak and Joaquin de Leon out to foil their bid while siblings Vhiele and Nhiele Dilao head the 12-U cast in the week-long event sanctioned by the UTP, made up of PPS-PEPP, Cebuana Lhuillier, Wilson, Toby’s, Dunlop, Slazenger and B-Meg.

The Dilaos are also tipped to dominate the 10-unisex section although Kendrick Bona, Reign Maravilla and siblings Prince and Roque Lim will be out to impose their will along with Audrick Esteban and Rafael Llira.

Keen competition in the girls’ side is also seen with Francesca Cruz, Kyla Poon, Angel Fortadez and Angelica Perez leading the 16-U field with Cruz also topbilling the 14-U cast that includes Alecsa Ilano, Ma. Sophia Moreno and Melody Dizon.

For details, call 09154046464.