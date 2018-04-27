All things summer at Toy Kingdom

Toy Kingdom celebrates all things summer with all the amazing stuff for kids as they plunge into the pool, explore the great outdoors or simply have fun in the sun with family and friends.

Splash in style in stylish flamingo and seashell designed islands; and join in the fun with unique inflatable pools and mattresses with LED lights perfect for exciting pool parties.

Invite friends and play grown up with fun and contemporary playhouses like Food Trucks, Go Green Playhouses and Fun Rocker n’ Benches. Meanwhile, kids can explore their neighborhood with trendy bikes, scooters and protection sets in various Disney inspired characters.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Summer is more fun and exciting this year with Nickelodeon’s “Shimmer and Shine Mall Show” happening first in the Philippines at SM North Edsa on May 5 to 6, SM Lanang on May 11 and SM Cebu on May 13. Kids will have the chance to meet and sing along with Shimmer and Shine Live!

Have fun under the sun this summer and grab these amazing summer treats available at all Toy Kingdom Express outlets in The SM Stores and Toy Kingdom stores in most SM Supermalls. Log on to www.toykingdom.ph and follow ToyKingdomPH at Facebook for more updates.