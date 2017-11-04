Alleged Benghazi attacker appears before US judge

WASHINGTON, D.C.: A Libyan accused of involvement in the 2012 attack on the US diplomatic complex in Benghazi that killed four Americans, including the US ambassador, appeared Friday (Saturday in Manila) before a federal judge in Washington. Mustafa al-Imam had been days earlier captured in Libya by American commandos. Dressed in an orange prison suit, he was officially informed via a translator of criminal charges that include killing a person during an attack on a federal facility using a firearm, providing material support to terrorists resulting in death, and use of a firearm in connection with a violent crime. The first two counts could carry a potential life prison sentence. The prosecution said he was in a group of some 20 armed men who on September 11, 2012 entered the diplomatic complex in Benghazi before setting ablaze a building occupied by US ambassador Chris Stevens. The group later fired mortar rounds at a building used by the CIA, killing Glen Doherty and Tyrone Woods, two former members of the Navy SEALs working as contractors. Assistant US Attorney Opher Shweiki ruled out the possibility of bail for Imam, citing a “serious risk of flight.”

