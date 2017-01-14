Alleged mastermind of Kardashian heist charged in Paris

PARIS: A French judge on Friday (Saturday in Manila) charged the alleged mastermind of the spectacular Paris heist in which five masked men robbed US reality TV television star Kim Kardashian of jewelry worth millions, prosecutors said. Sixty-year-old Aomar A. was among six suspects charged on Friday over the October 3 robbery during which the celebrity was bound and gagged at gunpoint, then locked in a bathroom at the luxury residence where she was staying during Paris Fashion Week. A total of 10 people have now been charged, including five accused of playing a direct role in robbing the 36-year-old Kardashian of jewelry worth some nine million euros ($9.5 million). Sources close to the probe said the BRB special police unit in charge of armed robberies began watching Aomar A.—who was sentenced to seven years in prison for armed robbery in 1985—after finding his DNA at the scene on materials used to tie up Kardashian. The surveillance soon led police to the other suspects, and on Monday, the BRB launched a series of coordinated raids in the Paris area and in southern France during which they rounded up 17 people.

AFP