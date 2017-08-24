Alleged recipients of ‘tara’ at the Bureau of Customs

1. Commissioner Nicanor Faeldon

2. Deputy Commissioner Teddy Raval – Intelligence Group (IG)

3. Deputy Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno -Enforcement Group (EG)

4. Deputy Commissioner Gerardo Gambala of the Command Center

5. Deputy Commissioner Natalio C. Ecarma III of Revenue Collection Monitoring Group (RCMG)

6. Deputy Commissioner Edward James Dy Buco of Assessment and Operations Coordination Group (AOCG)

7. Director Neil Estrella – Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service [CIIS] (alleged to collect also for the Office of the Commissioner [OCOMM] together with Chris Bolastig)

8. Atty. Zsae de Guzman – Chief, Intellectual Property Rights Division

9. Atty. Larribert Hilario of Risk Management Office (RMO)

10. Joel Pinawin, OIC Chief, Intelligence Division of the BOC (one of the alleged collectors of Director Estrella)

11. Director Milo Maestrecampo – Import and Assessment Service (IAS)

12. Atty. Grace Malabed, Acting Chief of the Account Management Office (AMO)

13. Atty. Alvin H. Ebreo, Director Legal Service under Revenue Collection Monitoring Group (RCMG)

All Section Heads, Appraisers and Examiners in the Formal Entry Division in both the MICP and POM

Athena Dans of the Informal Entry Division MICP

All Section Heads, Appraisers and Examiners in the Informal Entry Division in the POM

MICP & POM Sections 1, 9, 10, & 15 Chief Appraiser and Examiner

For the District Collectors/Officers, the following names were mentioned:

1. Collector Jet Maronilla of the MICP

2. Collector Rhea Gregorio of POM

3. Collector Edgar Z. Macabeo of NAIA

4. Collector Elvira Cruz of Cebu

5. Collector Maritess Martin of Clark

6. Collector Mimel Talusan of Subic

7. Collector Reynaldo M. Galeno of Batangas

8. Deputy Collector Mel Pascual for POM

9. (+) Capt. Tikoy Guttierez of Enforcement and Security Service (MICP) (deceased)

Source: Sen. Panfilo Lacson