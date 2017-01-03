Alliance Global to build Taguig drug rehab center

ALLIANCE Global Group Inc. (AGI), the listed holding firm of tycoon Andrew Tan, is set to build a modern drug rehabilitation and treatment facility in Taguig City in partnership with various government agencies in line with the Duterte administration’s strict agenda against drug abuse.

AGI signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with the Office of the Cabinet Secretary, Department of Health (DOH), Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG), and the city government of Taguig for its donation of a new drug rehab facility.

Under the MOA, AGI — through one of its foundations — will finance the construction and design of the facility that will rise on 6,852 square meters of land inside Camp Bagong Diwa in Taguig. This will accommodate around 500 drug dependents and is set to be completed in 2018.

The treatment and rehabilitation center will be run and managed by the DOH and will offer a wide range of services and amenities such as a physical therapy center, out-patient department building, support building, ward, swimming pool, basketball court and gym.

“Alliance Global expresses its full support to the ongoing drug rehabilitation program of the government. This modern facility is part of the company’s social responsibility in helping the government to accommodate the rising numbers of drug surrenderers and help prepare drug dependents to slowly regain their normal lives in a safe and healthy way,” AGI Executive Director Kevin L. Tan said in a statement.

As of October, there were nearly 700,000 drug users who voluntarily surrendered after President Rodrigo Duterte assumed office in July. The number of drug users in the Philippines has now reached to an estimated four million.

At present, there are only 44 DOH-accredited drug abuse treatment and rehabilitation centers in the country. About 15 out of the 44 facilities are government-owned and can only serve a total of some 5,300 in-patients, which are insufficient to serve the number of surrenderers.

AGI, through one of its foundations, committed P1.2 billion for the construction of two to four rehabilitation facilities in the country. This year, AGI announced the construction of a facility in Davao, and two more facilities in the Visayas and Mindanao which will likely be announced next year.

AGI is the umbrella conglomerate of tycoon Andrew Tan, which is listed on the Philippine Stock Exchange. It holds Tan’s businesses in property development (Megaworld Corp.); spirits and brandy manufacture (Emperador Inc.); quick-service restaurants via the McDonald’s franchise (Golden Arches Development Corp.); and integrated tourism development businesses (Travellers International Hotel Group Inc.).