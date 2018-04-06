Alliance Global to spend P80B for 2018 expansion

TAN-LED conglomerate Alliance Global Group, Inc. (AGI) is setting aside P80 billion this year to fund expansion plans, mainly for its property and hotel and gaming businesses.

AGI said in a disclosure on Thursday that a large chunk, or 75 percent, of the capital spending would be allocated to Megaworld Corp. while 15 percent would be used for the construction of Travellers International Hotel Group, Inc.’s Grand Wing to boost its hotel business and overall gaming facility.

In the same filing, AGI said full-year net income in 2017 dipped 4 percent to P21.8 billion from P22.8 billion in 2016 due to the mixed performance of its various businesses.

Net income attributable to common shareholders reached P14.9 billion, little changed from the previous year. Adding back non-recurring items, net income would have risen 4 percent to P15.2 billion.

Consolidated revenues were slightly up at P141.8 billion as strong results from Megaworld and quick service restaurant arm Golden Arches Development Corp. cushioned the weakness in its gaming and leisure operations, as well as the modest rise in liquor sales.

Property arm Megaworld posted net income of P13.3 billion last year—including a P113 million non-recurring gain—an increase of 13.4 percent from 2016, on the strong performance of its core businesses.

Consolidated revenues, including non-recurring gains, rose 7.7 percent to P50.4 billion.

Golden Arches, which holds the sole franchise of McDonald’s in the Philippines, saw net income grow 33 percent to P1.6 billion as sales revenues rose 12 percent to P25.5 billion, supported by 5.8 percent growth in systemwide same store sales and ongoing store expansion.

The company ended the year with 566 operating stores throughout the country, compared to the 520 stores in the previous year. Golden Arches plans to add more stores each year to further expand its reach.

On the other hand, Resorts World Manila operator Travellers reported a 92.8 percent drop in net profit to P241.7 million in 2017 from the P3.4 billion booked in 2016.

Brandy maker Emperador, Inc. also reported lower earnings in 2017, down 18 percent at P6.3 billion from P7.7 billion in 2016, due to the “higher cost of goods sold, brand investments, and unrealized foreign exchange loss.”

“2017 has been a rather challenging year for the group but that never deterred us from pursuing our growth ambitions,” AGI President Kingson Sian said.

“As we move forward, we remain focused on investing in our future. We have in fact spent close to P70 billion during the year for our ongoing expansion plans,” he added.