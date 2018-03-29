Alliance Select equity restructuring approved

THE Securities and Exchange Commission has given the green light to listed Alliance Select Foods International, Inc.’s planned equity restructuring to wipe out a P1.6-billion deficit.

In a disclosure on Wednesday, Alliance Select said it plans to conduct an equity restructuring to eliminate a total of $32 million in deficit now that the company is showing healthy revenue performance thanks to its turnaround strategy.

In an equity restructuring, a company may choose various measures such as issuing stock dividends or conducting a stock split, spin-off, rights offering or recapitalization, typically to clean up its balance sheet.

Under its restructuring plan, Alliance Select will reduce the par value of its shares from P1 per share to P0.50 and its resulting additional paid-in capital will be applied against its retained earnings deficit as of May 31.

“The approved equity restructuring program does not affect the company’s number of outstanding shares and will not affect a stockholder’s ownership interest in Alliance Select,” it said, adding that the company can now also declare cash dividends to shareholders.

Alliance Select said it welcomes the SEC’s approval as this would improve the company’s financial profile and optimize its performance in the future.

Alliance Select is a homegrown international seafood company that distributes its products to Europe, the US, Japan, and the Middle East.

Alliance Select shares closed up 5.36 percent at P0.59 on Wednesday.