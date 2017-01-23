Alliance Select ties up with Malaysia’s Felcra

LISTED seafood processor Alliance Select Foods International Inc. has signed a partnership deal with a Malaysian company that will allow it to expand its reach to Malaysia and the Middle East.

In a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange on Friday, Alliance Select said it signed an exclusive partnership agreement with Malaysia’s Felcra Berhad, through its subsidiary Felcra International Venture Private Ltd. (FIV).

“The partnership, which includes an exclusive manufacturing agreement of JAKIM-certified processed and canned tuna, will allow Alliance Select Foods International Inc. to expand its reaches to Malaysia, as well as to the Middle East,” the company said.

It said the JAKIM certification is the highest form of halal (permissible according to Islamic law) certification. Alliance Select said the move is in line with its plans for expansion and growth.

Formerly Alliance Tuna International Inc., Alliance Select was incorporated in 2003 as a seafood processor which exports canned seafood products to Europe, North America, Asia, Africa and South America. Its products include institutional and retail packed canned tuna, smoked salmon, salmon by-products and fishmeal

The company has a main facility in General Santos City operated by its subsidiary Big Glory Bay Salmon and Seafood Company Inc., and is globally present via international subsidiaries in the United States, Thailand, Indonesia and New Zealand.