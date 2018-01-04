Almaty taps China for wind power

Chinese Xinjiang Goldwind Science and Technology, one of the world’s largest manufacturers of wind turbines, will build wind farms in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

The Chinese company will build two units with a capacity of 5 million watts based on wind energy in 2018, Kazinform reports.

“Goldwind received an order from the Kazakh side and signed an appropriate agreement with CITIC Construction. This is the first project based on wind energy of the company in Kazakhstan, which is taking measures to increase the production of clean energy, “ the agency reported.

In Kazakhstan, the volume of electricity production in January-November 2017 amounted to 92.961 billion kilowatt hours, which is 9.3 percent more than for the same period in 2016, according to the statistics committee of Kazakhstan.

During the reported period, heat energy was produced in the amount of 70.03 million gigacalorie, or an increase of 6.4 percent compared to the same period last year.

In 2016, the generation of electricity from renewable energy sources increased by 32 percent to 928 million kWh, while the installed renewable energy capacity increased by 18 percent to 296 MW.

Under the plan of measures to develop alternative and renewable energy, Kazakhstan seeks to operate 106 renewable energy stations with a total capacity of 3,054.55 MW by 2020. In 2017-2018, 18 more wind farms, 13 hydro power stations and seven solar energy stations will be put into operation.

The power generation in Kazakhstan is carried out by 118 electric stations of various forms. As of January 1, 2017, the total installed capacity of Kazakhstan’s power plants is 22,055.5 MW, and the available capacity is 18,789.1 MW.

TNS