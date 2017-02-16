Almost 3,000 local officials face dismissal, suspension

A high ranking official of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) on Thursday claimed that the department is still in the process of carrying out the decision of the Office of the Ombudsman to either dismiss or suspend close to 3,000 corrupt local government officials.

Arthur Condes, executive assistant to DILG Secretary Ismael Sueno, however, admitted that the 2,799 officials facing graft and corruption charges were committed during the previous administration.

Data provided by the Office of the Ombudsman showed that 1,700 of the 2,799 are city and municipal governments officials.

About 892 officials belong to the barangay (village) level, while 204 came from the provincial governments.

The 2,799 local government officials were slapped with criminal and administrative complaints.

Condes said the DILG is expecting that the number of cases that will be lodged at the Office of the Ombudsman will increase as President Rodrigo Duterte vowed to clean up the entire bureaucracy of massive graft and corruption.

Duterte’s marching orders against graft and corruption are limited only to the executive branch. NELSON S. BADILLA