‘Almost a Love Story’ is in the can

Fans of young actors Barbie Forteza and Derrick Monasterio will be happy to know that summer will see their idols on the big screen in director Louie Ignacio’s latest romantic piece, “Almost a Love Story.”

A co-production of BG Productions International and GMA Films, with the cooperation with Solento Films of Italy, the movie saw the pair of Kapuso talents shooting all the way in Europe just before the Christmas holidays. The rest of the scenes were completed here in the Philippines.

At Love Story’s press conference this week, Direk Louie praised Barbie and Derrick for being professionals throughout the filming.

“I love working with them. There was one scene where I asked Derrick to take off his shirt and swim. It was cold because it was December but he just did as he was told. Walang reklamo kahit the scene was not in the script. Kung sa ibang artista yun baka sabihin, ‘Talk to my manager first,’ but Derrick gamely did it,” he elaborated.

Meanwhile, Barbie recalled first working with BG Productions for “Laut,” which won for her a Best Actress award at the 36th Fantasporto International Film Festival in Oporto, Portugal. With such a memorable first project, it didn’t come as a surprise that the actress immediately agreed to work for the company again when offered this new movie.

“Siguro masaya sila sa naging trabaho ko sa Laut that’s why they got me again. I loved our shoot in Italy kasi I was a regular person there. Nagkaroon ako ng night life. Maaga kami natatapos ng shoot kasi by 3 pm dumidilim na kaya dapat tapos na kami,” Barbie giggled.

Almost a Love Story opens in cinemas on April 11.

* * *

Alden Richards chose to take the high road after fellow GMA Network talent Juancho Trivino flashed the dirty finger when shown a poster of Alden. It was all caught on video and uploaded to social media.

He told Roving Eye at his latest endorsement launch this week, “Somebody showed me the video. Okay lang. It’s not a big deal. He already apologized on social media. Let’s not make a big issue out of it.”

Of course, the ever-rabid AlDub fans didn’t like what Juancho did and has since bashed the actor online.

Meanwhile, fans can catch Alden at SM Megamall on April 22 as part of his promotional activities for Cookie Peanut Butter Company.