Alpha Sigma Phi holds 15th Mindanao Summit

COTABATO CITY: The Alpha Sigma Phi Philippines, an international collegiate services organization, will hold its 15th Mindanao Summit at the Estosan Garden Hotel here starting this Friday until Sunday. The 3-day fraternity summit, hosted by Kutawato Alumni Association headed by businessman Aladin Sumail has the theme “Facing the Challenges of the Decade Thru Change and Stronger Brotherhood.” Sumail said the summit is being held for closer bonding of the thousands of members nationwide especially from Mindanao and strengthening of brotherhood and camaraderie among the fraternity and sorority. The Alpha Sigma Phi whose first president or supreme grand chancellor was Kalunsiang Dimalen, a Maguindanao from Cotabato City studying at Silliman University in Dumaguete City, was among the fraternities that abolished years ago hazing or physical initiation of its neophytes. Its first summit was held in Digos City, Davao del Sur, over a decade ago with Frank Retes of the Digos City Water District as the summit director. Faridah Ibrahim, professor of Cotabato City State Polytechnic Colleges and current summit director, said Mayor Frances Cynthia Guiani-Sayadi was invited as guest speaker.

JULMUNIR I. JANNARAL