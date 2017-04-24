Alphalux brand lighting now available at Wilcon Depot

Wilcon Depot, a leader in home improvement and construction supplies in the Philippines, now offers the well-known lighting solutions brand Alphalux, introducing it to the local market in a product launch on April 20 at Shangri-la Makati together with its brand ambassador, Mike Enriquez.

Alphalux is a lighting solutions brand that presents capabilities that will satisfy any builder’s needs. With an extensive product line, latest lighting innovation, energy-efficiency, and quality materials, Alphalux will soon be available at all Wilcon Depot stores nationwide.

Some notable products of Alphalux are its dimmable lights and changing color bulbs. Other product offering include downlights, panel lights, ceiling lamp, flood lights, filament bulbs, track lights, pendant lights, lamp lights, wall lamps, and many more.

“Wilcon is committed to providing all-around home building necessities with superior quality. With this objective as the driving force of all operations, consumers can expect that it will reflect in every product available in their stores,” said Wilcon Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Rosemarie Ong.

