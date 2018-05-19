Alsons among Asia-Pacific’s fastest-growing firms – FT

LONDON-BASED publication Financial Times (FT) recently recognized Alsons Consolidated Resources, Inc. (ACR) as one of the 1,000 fastest-growing companies in the Asia-Pacific.

ACR ranked 5th among the 26 listed Philippine-based firms on the “FT 1000 High-Growth Companies in Asia-Pacific” list and placed 444th on the overall list.

“The compilation highlighted independent companies exhibiting standout growth in revenues between 2013 and 2016,” Alsons said in a statement. Companies should also have reported revenues of “at least US$100, 000 in 2013 and at least US$1 million in 2016,” it said.

Alsons posted revenue growth of 106 percent and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.3 percent during the period, booking revenues of approximately $150 million in 2016.

The list was finalized with the expertise of German research firm Statista, evaluating over 14,000 companies coming from the Philippines, Australia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, and Taiwan.

Other local companies included in the list were ADSPACE, DFNN, PetroEnergy Resources Corp., Semirara Mining and Power Corp., Leisure and Resorts World Corp., Pryce Corp., Cirtek Holdings Philippines, JG Summit Holdings, Concepcion Industrial Corp., Megawide Construction, and more.

“Accounting for 134 of the companies that made the list, Tokyo emerges as the top city, followed by Mumbai on 60 and Sydney on 52. Technology was the most represented sector, followed by industrial goods and healthcare,” FT noted on its website.

The full list can be accessed on this link: ig.ft.com/special-reports/ft-1000/asia-pacific/2018.

In a statement, ACR chairman and president Tomas I. Alcantara said the company will “continue to grow its businesses and remain steadfast in its commitment to the economic development of the South,” noting that ACR has been a “key driver in promoting the economic growth and development of Mindanao through its subsidiaries engaged primarily in power generation.”

ACR aims to expand its total generating capacity to 588 megawatts (MW) by 2021 from the current capacity of 363 MW. The expansion will be achieved once the different power plant projects in Sarangani Province and Zamboanga City are completed.

The company has said it plans to establish its presence outside of Mindanao with run-of-river hydro power plant projects in Negros Occidental.

ACR is a Mindanao-based energy firm and a publicly-listed company of the Alcantara Group.

TYRONE JASPER C. PIAD