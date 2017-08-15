Alsons reports 7% earnings growth in H1

Alsons Consolidated Resources, Inc. (ACR) said Monday its net income in the first half rose 7 percent to P269 million from P251 million a year ago on strong energy sales from its power plant in Sarangani. ACR told the stock exchange that net income attributable to the parent company rose 63 percent to P85 million from P52 million a year ago, as revenues increased 12 percent to P3.58 billion. It said the main revenue contributor for the period was the 105-megawatt section of its 210-MW Sarangani Energy Corp. power plant.