Alta battles Malaysian in GenSan

Reigning World Boxing Council (WBC) Asia light heavyweight champion Muhamad Farkhan of Malaysia is arriving in the country to fight former WBC Youth champion Marlon “Bone Crusher” Alta of the Philippines on June 10 at the Robinson’s Mall Atrium in General Santos City.

It will be the main supporting bout of the “Brawl at the Mall: The Homecoming” boxing card of the Sanman Promotions.

“Farkhan is really excited to fight here in Gensan since he is also a big fan of Manny Pacquiao,” said promoter Jim Claude “JC” Manangquil, chief executive officer of Sanman Promotions.

Farkhan has been training for a year to give an impressive performance in his debut in the Philippines. He previously captured the vacant WBC Asian Boxing Council light heavyweight crown by stopping Japhet Kaseba of Tanzania via a 4th round technical knockout last January 7 at the Johor International Convention Center in Johore Bahru, Malaysia.

The 28-year-old Farkhan also earlier won the vacant WBC Asian Boxing Council Silver cruiserweight title by a 2nd round TKO win over Elly Pangaribuan of Indonesia on July 23, 2016 at the Far East Square in Singapore.

The undefeated Farkhan (3-0, 3 KOs) is also a former SEA Games gold medalist.

Alta, however, is not a patsy with a record of 12 wins with 9 knockouts against 7 defeats. The native of General Santos City won the vacant WBC Youth Intercontinental middleweight title by stopping Samoan Afakasi Faumui in the second round last May 12, 2012 at The Flash Grand Ballroom of the Elorde Sports Complex in Paranaque City.

Alta, 27, also won the Philippine super welterweight title via a unanimous decision against Dondon Lapuz in 2011. Alta, however, lost in his two separate championship fights.

He first bowed to Makoto Fuchigami by retirement in their encounter for the vacant OPBF middleweight title in 2012 at the Fureai Hall in Tokyo, Japan.

Alta also lost by retirement when he challenged WBC Youth World super middleweight champion Zac Dunn in Australia in 2013.

PNA