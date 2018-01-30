Altas drub Mighty Roasters, nail first win

University of Perpetual Help System DALTA outplayed Mila’s Lechon, 65-48, in a low-scoring game to post its first win in the Philippine Basketball Association Developmental League (PBA D-League) Aspirants’ Cup 2018 on Tuesday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

After a tight battle in the early goings, the Altas dominated the rest of the contest to post their breakthrough victory.

Perpetual Help limited Mila’s to a measly output and even held its five players scoreless but head coach Frankie Lim still wants to see more from his wards on the defensive end.

“We just tried to be decent on our defense. I don’t think it’s anything great. (We’re) still working on it,” said Lim.

“I told them (players), we’re still new playing together. It’s going to take time before we become a very good defensive team. All I’m asking is for us to become decent on defense,” he added.

Nigerian big man Prince Eze led the Altas with a double-double of 13 points and 14 rebounds while Kim Aurin chipped in 12 markers, pouring 10 of those in the fourth quarter.

John Rey Villanueva finished with nine points highlighted by two triples while Edgar Charcos added eight markers for the Las Piñas-based squad.

Eager to enter the win column, Perpetual quickly built a 40-25 lead on the back of a furious 13-3 run late in the first half.

Ken Acibar drained five points early in the third period to cut Mila’s deficit to a single digit, 35-44, but the Altas dropped seven straight points resulting in a huge spread, 51-36, entering the final frame.

The game went scoreless for almost seven minutes until Aurin knocked down two treys and as many layups to give Perpetual a comfortable 63-43 lead with only 2:39 remaining.

Acibar scored 14 points while Axel Iñigo had 13 markers for the Mighty Roasters, who suffered their second straight setback to start the season.

Michael Parala finished with eight points and 10 rebounds while Clark Derige also had eight markers in the loss.