Altas eyes double win today

Perpetual Help seeks a double victory as it goes for the men’s and juniors’ championships against Arellano University and Letran, respectively, today in the 93rd NCAA volleyball tournament at the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan City.

The Altas pulled off a 26-24, 25-20, 23-25, 25-16 victory in Game Two Monday over the Chiefs, who took the opener, 12-25, 25-21, 19-25, 26-24, 15-9, Friday, to knot their series at one apiece and forge a deciding duel set at 4 p.m.

The win should give the Las Pinas-based school momentum but Perpetual Help coach Sammy Acaylar thinks it’s going to be a pretty even match up.

“I’ve been in a situation like this before and I’ve learned that anything can happen,” said Acaylar, who is seeking to steer his team to an 11th title that will put them as the league’s second most titled team behind Letran’s 14.

Warren Catipay, playing his last season, starred in Game Two as he dished out a match-best 40 excellent sets allowing Ridzuan Muhali, rookie MVP Joebert Almodiel and Ronniel Rosales to flourish and finish with 15, 13 and 13 points, respectively.

The Altas are also seeking to sustain its defense against Christian dela Paz, whom they limited to just seven points after exploding for 24 in Game One.

“We just have to stick to our game plan and we’ll be okay,” said Acaylar.

The Junior Altas, for their part, go for the jugular as they battle the Letran Squires in Game Two set at 1 p.m.

Drawing strength from Noel Michael Kompton’s 22-point performance, Perpetual Help flattened Letran, 25-16, 25-15, 20-25, 25-20, in Game One Monday to move on the verge of completing a four-peat feat and their 10th crown overall.

Perpetual Help is also expected to rely on Jody Margauz Severo, who contributed 11, and Kirth Patrick Rosos, the reigning MVP who is itching to bounce back from a miserly nine-point effort in the opener.

A deciding game, if necessary, is on Monday.

Games today (Feb. 22)

(Filoil Flying V Center)

1 p.m.- Letran vs Perpetual Help (Game 2 Jrs)

4 p.m.- Arellano U vs Perpetual Help (Game 3 Men’s)