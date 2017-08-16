Altas host defending champs Red Lions

University of Perpetual Help System DALTA goes for an upset win when it hosts San Beda College in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) On Tour today at the Perpe-tual Help Gym in Las Piñas.

The Altas shoot for solo fourth while the Red Lions seek to solidify their hold of the second spot as they battle it out at 4 p.m.

Perpetual got a vital boost heading into its hosting of the NCAA On Tour as it scored a bounce-back win against Arellano University, 68-59, two days ago.

Altas’ coach Jimwell Gican knows that they have a formidable opponent but wants to remain optimistic particularly with the home fans rooting for them.

“We know that they (San Beda) are strong. But we are very positive that we can win if we play hard and trust ourselves,” said Gican. “We will not go easy especially in our homecourt.”

San Beda, meanwhile, cruised to a five-game winning streak as it mauled Mapua University, 66-55, last Friday.

Coming into the match as visitors, Red Lions’ mentor Boyet Fernandez sees a grueling task against the Altas.

“Tough game (ahead) so we need to bring our defensive mindset if we want to upset Perpetual in its homecourt,” Fernandez told The Manila Times in a text message.

“We have to match their intensity and effort. I’m sure they will come out with lots of energy plus the crowd will be on their side,” added the two-time NCAA champion mentor.

Prince Eze is tabbed to lead Perpetual as the Nigerian big man pumped in a colossal double-double of 23 points and 21 rebounds in their win against Arellano.

San Beda is expected to bank on foreign center Donald Tankoua, who finished with 11 points and 16 rebounds in their last win, and veterans Robert Bolick, Javee Mocon and Davon Potts.

The Junior Altas and the Red Cubs open the hostilities at 2 p.m.