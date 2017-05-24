Altas down Red Warriors in Premier Cup

University of Perpetual Help System DALTA leaned on its high-octane offense to defeat University of the East (UE), 72-68, for its second victory in the Filoil Flying V Preseason Premier Cup on Wednesday at The Arena in San Juan City.

Forward Gab Dagangon and Jack Hao finished with 14 points each for the Altas, who improved their win-loss record to 2-2. The Red Warriors, who drew 19 points from Alvin Pasaol, suffered their third defeat in five games.

Hao hit a triple that gave the Altas a 71-65 cushion with two minutes left in the game before the Red Warriors narrowed the gap to just two after Nick Abanto’s back-to-back baskets. Pasaol and Mark Olayon, however, muffed their attempts beyond the arc, allowing Perpetual to escape with the win.

In the second game, San Beda College routed Lyceum of the Philippines University, 96-79, for its opening game win in the tournament. Robert Bolick scored 16 points, while AC Soberano added 13 points to lead the Red Lions.

Lyceum’s record dropped to 4-2.

In the third game, University of the Philippines (UP) beat Emilio Aguinaldo College (EAC), 61-59, behind Diego Dario’s game-winning three-point shot that kept the Fighting Maroons unbeaten in three games.

Paul Desiderio had 16 points and Dario added 14 points for UP.

EAC’s win-loss record fell to 1-3.