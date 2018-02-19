Altas stop Chiefs to force rubber match in NCAA volley

University of Perpetual Help System Dalta posted a 26-24, 25-20, 23-25, 25-16 victory over Arellano University to force a rubber match in the National Collegiate Athletic Association Season 93 men’s volleyball tournament best-of-three championship series on Monday at The Arena in San Juan City.

Five players of the Altas scored in double digits led by Ridzuan Muhali who finished with 15 points.

Rookie of the Year and Most Valuable Player awardee Joebert Almodiel contributed 13 markers while Ronniel Rosales had 13 points, Rey Taneo delivered 11 and John Patrick Ramos added 10 for Perpetual Help.

John Cabillan paced the Chiefs with 12 points.

Game 1 hero Christian Dela Paz was limited to just six attack points out of 31 attempts.

The series is now tied at 1-1 with Arellano posting a 12-25, 25-21, 19-25, 25-24, 15-9 win in Game 1 on Saturday.

The Game 2 is set on Thursday at the same venue.

In juniors, Perpetual Help toppled Colegio de San Juan de Letran via a 25-16, 25-15, 20-25, 25-20 decision in Game 1 of their own best-of-three championship showdown.

Noel Michael Kampton was unstoppable as he scored 22 points – all from the attck line while Jody Margaux Severo and Kirth Patrick combined for 20 points to tow the Junior Altas to victory.

John Paulo Lorenzo was the lone double-digit producer for the Squires with 12 points as Ned Pacquing and Mark Denver Omega only chipped in nine markers each in the game that lasted for just 76 minutes.

The Game 2 of the finals is also set on Thursday.