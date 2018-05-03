Alter Ego: Familiar dishes with new and exciting twists

From incorporating more ethnic flavors into meals to merging two seemingly different dishes into one, fusion cuisine has helped shape the way people enjoy food today. It is about taking the best of two or more culinary disciplines with the goal of finding a delicious hybrid.

To say the least, fusion cuisine can be a difficult food concept to pull off. Many have tried and failed but one restaurant has taken the challenge anew via Alter Ego. A passion project of chefs Ronald Allan Lim, Benedict Bernardo and Joy Tan, they had wanted to open a fusion restaurant as culinary students 14 years ago.

Back then their training involved having to create dishes out of randomly chosen ingredients—a task that challenged their ability to fuse distinctly different flavors onto a single plate.

Seeing the endless possibilities in food with what they were able to make, they thought of putting up a restaurant one day where they could channel those experimental inclinations.

“At school we were challenged to come up with three different dishes in two hours with a set of ingredients. So it’s kind of mix-and-match on what is available, requiring creativity to have a better taste. So, that’s part of our idea—to come up with a restaurant that will fuse different ingredients and come up with another type of dish like we did. But fate led us to different endeavors. However, Joy called us 14 years later and asked us to continue what we started before,” Bernardo shared with the members of the press du­ring its launch.

With the inspiration to create the restaurant wherein they can chunk their creativity, the three chefs put flavors from east and west, to create dishes that are familiar yet radically different for their planned restaurant.

“We brainstormed and thought about the name. We have pitched a lot of names but we wanted a name that will stick to the mind at the same time that will reflect the kind of food that we offer. And then Joy pitched in Alter Ego. It’s a perfect name because when you say alter ego, it’s about two personalities coexisting in a single self, which we want to personify into our food. We work with distinctly Eastern and Western flavors and boldly marry them through traditional and modern cooking,” Lim, meanwhile, said.

Among the dishes in the menu are their Signature Salad which comes with garlic shrimp, gorgonzola cheese, candied walnuts, white onions, mixed greens and mango vinaigrette; French Onion Soup Gyoza which is a French onion soup poured over ground beef and caramelized onion gyoza, mozzarella and cheddar cheese; Salted Egg Shrimp Pasta which has a fried shrimp, cherry tomatoes and a rich salted egg sauce over ramen noodles; Chicken Pandan on Paella which is a Thai chicken pandan on chorizo paella rice with red curry aiolo, sesame soy sauce and pickled green mango on the side; and 10-hour Beef Bourguignon which is beef short ribs braised in red wine with shiitake mushrooms, Szechuan peppercorns and mashed potatoes.

Other best sellers are Chicken Curry Cassoulet which is made out of chicken, bean and Kielbasa sausage casserole fused with Japanese curry and topped with mashed potatoes and season bread crumbs; Twice-Cooked Pork Belly which is sous-vided for six hour before grilling, ratatouille and buttered basil rice; Lemongrass Pork Salpicao which is a pork shoulder with lemongrass, kaffir and curry paste with garlic rice and pickled green mango on the side; and Coconut Mango Gateau which is a cake made of coconut milk, bavarian cream, mango gelatin, desiccated coconut, rum and biscuit-type sponge.

“As chefs, what we wanted to do is to surprise people. We want diners to guess how we do it and what are the flavors going on inside that dish. We wanted to be among the forerunners of culinary innovation by building conceptually novel and experimental establishments that push the boundaries of the gastronomic experience,” enthused Tan.

With delectable food, cozy interiors and prices that are reasonable, Alter Ego is the place for diners that are looking for a unique experience. Alter Ego is located at 41 1st St. corner Hemady St. Brgy. Valencia, New Manila, Quezon City.