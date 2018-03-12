Altiche powers Voltes to upset win over Stallion

Aaron Altiche delivered the game-winning goal at the death as JPV Marikina FC pulled off a 2-1 shocker over Stallion Laguna FC to establish an early lead in the Philippines Football League (PFL) 2018 on Sunday at the Biñan Football Stadium.

Substitute midfielder Altiche buried the match-winner in the last minute of added time, propelling the Voltes to their second triumph in as many games.

With the upset win, JPV Marikina stayed atop the six-team table with six points. The Dan Padernal-coached club notched a 2-1 stunner against last year’s runner-up Global Cebu FC in the season-opening fixture.

Stallion Laguna opened its campaign with a sorry defeat at home and joined Global Cebu at the cellar.

Despite playing on a familiar territory, the Stallions had a miserable start as Korean defender Ko Kyung Joon’s clearance turned into an own goal just eight minutes into the game.

Yannick Tuason made up for that mess as the striker scored off a nifty assist from captain Ruben Doctora in the 44th minute.

Both squads came up with chances to untie the 1-1 knot but it was Altiche who broke the ice late for the visiting team.

Locked in a one-on-one with goalkeeper Hayeson Pepito, Altiche calmly drained the lone goal in the 93rd, lifting JPV to another stunning victory.

Meanwhile, the league goes on a three-week international break as the Philippine Azkals take on Fiji in a friendly on March 22 then head into their all-important match against Tajikistan in the Asian Football Confederation Asian Cup 2019 qualifiers on March 27. Both games will be played at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium in Manila.

The PFL is set to resume on April 4 with Ceres Negros FC kicking off its title-retention bid against Kaya FC-Iloilo and Global squaring off with Stallion.