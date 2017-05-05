Altipeak, Eco hotel projects in Siquijor, Tagaytay approved

THE Board of Investments (BoI) said on Thursday it has approved two hotel projects in Siquijor and Tagaytay worth a combined P91.5 million, which qualified as tourist accommodation facilities under the current Investment Priorities Plan (IPP).

The projects, approved in April, are the P62.4 million Casa Coco Hotel project of Altipeak Land Development Inc. and the P29.1 million Eco Container Hotel project of Ecohotels Inc.

“The Casa Coco Hotel project is a welcome development especially in an LDA [less developed area]such as Siquijor. The hotel project will not only boost tourism in the area, but will also provide employment and income opportunities for people in the area,” Trade Undersecretary and BoI Managing Head Ceferino Rodolfo said.

“The Eco Container Hotel in Tagaytay City, meanwhile, will provide unique but comfortable accommodation. Hopefully, this will inspire other hotels to adopt eco-friendly innovations in the future in response to climate change,” he added.

The 30-room Casa Coco Hotel is located in San Juan, Siquijor, which is included in the list of LDAs identified in the IPP.

To drive up economic activity in rural areas and support countryside growth, projects in any of the identified LDAs are entitled to income tax holiday incentive of up to six years and additional deduction from taxable income equivalent to 100 percent of expenses incurred in the development of necessary and major infrastructure facilities.

The 33-room Eco Container Hotel in Tagaytay City will be made of repurposed shipping containers made of Corten steel, which are very thick, strong and durable. The installation of proper wall and ceiling insulation plus a concrete roof deck at the top floor, combined with passive cooling and excellent cross ventilation, with the option of air-conditioning, will make the container rooms very comfortable and cozy just like any other luxurious hotel room, Ecohotels said.

Ecohotels designed the hotel to be only three stories high with additional structural support to ensure its safety and comfort. Its eco-friendly features include solar panels, water recycling, energy saving lights and use of upcycled materials.

Based on their applications, Casa Coco Hotel was to start commercial operations last April with 36 personnel while the 33-room Eco Container Hotel was to start also last month with 25 personnel.

For 2017, the Department of Tourism (DOT) is targeting 6.5 million foreign tourist arrivals and 73.3 million domestic tourists. Tourism revenue target for this year is P407 billion from foreign tourist spending and P1.95 trillion from domestic tourists.

By the end of 2022, the DOT is looking at 12 million foreign tourist arrivals and 89 million domestic tourists.