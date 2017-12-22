Alvarez confirms zero budget for opposition

HOUSE Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez on Thursday confirmed that the infrastructure projects proposed by opposition lawmakers were indeed defunded, and then reallocated to other spending priorities under the P3.77-trillion 2018 national budget.

In a statement, Alvarez said the slashed funds were transferred to the free college education program in state universities and colleges (SUCs), as well as hikes in the salaries and benefits of uniformed personnel.

In the 2018 budget, a total of P40 billion was allocated to free tuition in SUCs, while the increase in salaries was given P64.2 billion.

“I mean what I say and I am not in the habit of saying one thing and doing another. If there’s money, then I’ll see to it that it would be properly allocated. As much as possible, once funding for a project has been approved, then it is good to go. But in extraordinary cases we have to re-allocate funds for other priorities, such as education and the welfare of policemen and soldiers,” Alvarez said.

Malacañang on Thursday said it had nothing to do with Congress’ move to slash the budget allocations for infrastructure projects of opposition lawmakers.

In a news conference, Palace spokesman Harry Roque Jr. said the Executive department respects the separation of powers.

“Congress has exclusive and primary jurisdiction in the preparation and approval of the budget,” Roque told reporters.

Revolutionary tax

Alvarez shot back at the militant Makabayan bloc of lawmakers who complained of the zero budget allocations, accusing them of abetting the extortion activities of communist rebels.

“All we know is that the communist rebels with whom they have an ideological and political affinity impose what’s known as ‘revolutionary taxation’ in areas where they operate,” Alvarez said.

“According to the military, in southern Mindanao alone, the NPA (New People’s Army) collects close to P500 million yearly in revolutionary taxes. This is plain and simple extortion. We have not heard from the Makabayan bloc a clear and unequivocal condemnation of revolutionary taxation, leading us to suspect that they either directly or indirectly benefit from it,” Alvarez added.

Alvarez also challenged Albay Rep. Edcel Lagman, the leader of the so-called “Magnificent 7” bloc, to disclose where the P3.8-billion funding for his district went.

In a statement, Lagman called Alvarez’ claim “preposterous” and said the infrastructure projects in his district were completely legal and fully accounted for by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and Commission on Audit.

“How could an opposition representative propose and be accorded this amount [for]projects? The leadership of the House and Appropriations Committee advised me to submit, probably like most other Representatives, P50 million and later an additional P20 million for hard infrastructure projects for my district to be included in the 2018 [budget],” Lagman said.

“These are legitimate priority projects which are not in the nature of ‘pork barrel’ as defined by the Supreme Court. It was the DPWH under the Duterte Administration’s ‘Build, Build and Build’ policy which proposed and caused to be included in the President’s National Expenditure Program the bulk of other essential infrastructure projects intended for my district which subsequently formed part of the GAB (general appropriations bill),” Lagman added.

‘Vendetta’ – Floirendo

Lagman said on Wednesdsay all members of the “Magnificent 7” bloc – himself, Akbayan party-list Rep. Tom Villarin, Caloocan City Rep. Edgar Erice, Ifugao Rep. Teodoro Baguilat Jr., Magdalo Party-list Rep. Gary Alejano, Samar Rep. Raul Daza and Capiz Rep. Emmanuel Billones – got zero allocations.

A source who asked not to be named told The Manila Times in a text message on Wednesday that members of the Makabayan bloc, composed of ACT Teachers party-list representatives Antonio Tinio and France Castro, Gabriela party-list representatives Emmi de Jesus and Arlene Brosas, Anakpawis party-list Rep. Ariel Casilao, Bayan Muna party-list Rep. Carlos Zarate and Kabataan party-list Rep. Sarah Elago were likewise given zero infrastructure budgets.

Also “punished” were Dinagat Islands Rep. Arlene Bag-ao, Quezon City representatives Jose Christopher Belmonte and Jorge Banal, Quezon Rep. Vicente Alcala and Cavite Rep. Francis Gerald Abaya, all members of the Liberal Party in the “Super Majority” coalition; Ilocos Norte Rep. Imelda Marcos, Davao del Norte Rep. Antonio Floirendo, Samar Rep. Milagrosa Tan, Zamboanga del Sur Rep. Aurora Cerilles and Agusan del Sur Rep. Maria Valentina Plaza.

Floirendo said in a separate statement that the speaker’s move was part of a “political vendetta.”

“Alvarez’s actions show that he is more than willing to forego the welfare of the people of Davao del Norte just so he could hit back at me. This kind of leadership is not only a great disservice to the electorate who voted him into position; it has also become a liability in the Duterte administration, whose main agenda is in pro-people initiatives,” Floirendo said.

In March, Alvarez and Floirendo all but admitted that animosity involving their women got in the way of their once strong alliance.

Alvarez then filed a graft complaint against Floirendo before the Office of the Ombudsman in connection with the 2003 joint venture between the Floirendo family-owned banana firm Tagum Agricultural Development Corp. (Tadeco) and the Bureau of Corrections, which supposedly allowed Tadeco to lease part of land of the Davao Penal Colony at a bargain.

