Alvarez: Congress to meet on forming constituent assembly to discuss shift to Federalism

CONGRESS has agreed to start deliberating on President Rodrigo Duterte’s proposal to shift to a federal form of government, according to Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez.

“Ang naaalala ko lang ano, kasi medyo marami, naaalala ko lang na isa yung federalism—na kailangan maumpisahan na talaga natin,” Alvarez said when asked about what happened during the Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council meeting on Tuesday.

(What I only remember, because there was a lot, I remember that one was federalism — that we need to start already.)

“Magpupulong kami ng liderato ng Senado kung kailan kami pwedeng mag-convene into a constituent assembly,” he said.

(The leadership of the Senate and House of Representatives will meet to discuss as to when we can convene into a constituent assembly.)

Duterte has vowed to work for the realization of a federal form of government even if it would require him to campaign nationwide in order to prevent full-blown revolution or extremism, especially in Mindanao.

He also said that a shift from a highly centralized governance to a Federal Parliamentary system would spur the development of regional economic zones such as the Clark and Subic Economic Zones. MA. REINA LEANNE C. TOLENTINO

