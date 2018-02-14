Alvarez: Dissolution of marriage bill to be passed before March adjournment

THE House of Representatives needs to approve a bill on the dissolution of marriage before taking a break in March, according to Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez.

“Ang commitment ko diyan, magbi-break kami nitong March, ano, so kailangang maipasa iyan on third reading bago kami mag-break,” he said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

(My commitment there is, we will have a break this March, so that needs to be passed on third reading before we take a break.)

The House will adjourn on March 24 and will resume session on May 14.

Alvarez, the congressional representative of Davao del Norte’s first district, has a proposal for the quick dissolution of marriage on the ground of “unhappiness.”

Alvarez said in Filipino that he told Senate President Aquilino Pimentel 3rd that he would finish the DOM (Dissolution of Marriage) and would deliver it to him.

“It will be up to you,” said Alvarez to Pimentel.

“As far as I am concerned, we will finish it here in the House. We will finish the civil union, the BBL so that before we take a break, we will be able to report something to the people . . . that we did a lot,” said Alvarez.

BBL is the proposed Bangsamoro Basic Law. REINA TOLENTINO