Alvarez: Faeldon should spare govt from further embarrassment

SPEAKER Pantaleon Alvarez said on Wednesday that Bureau of Customs (BOC) Commissioner Nicanor Faeldon should spare President Rodrigo Duterte from further embarrassment. He stopped short, however, of calling for the Customs chief’s resignation.

“For me, I think he should spare the President from further embarrassment, especially po dahil yung kampanya ng ating Pangulo ay on illegal drugs and corruption,” Alvarez said in an interview with ANC’s Headstart when asked if Faeldon should resign.

(For me, I think he should spare the President further embarrassment, especially because the President’s campaign is on illegal drugs and corruption.)

The House of Representatives committees on dangerous drugs and ways and means are investigating into why P6.4 billion worth of shabu was shipped into the country undetected. The Senate is investigating the controversy as well. MA. REINA LEANNE C. TOLENTINO