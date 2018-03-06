Alvarez removal as Speaker ‘wishful thinking’ — Palace

TALKS of removing Davao del Norte Rep. Pantaleon Alvarez as Speaker are nothing more than “wishful thinking,” Malacanang said on Tuesday.

In a television interview, Palace spokesman Harry Roque, Jr. said that any effort to oust Alvarez from his position won’t prosper since the President still has “full support” for the Speaker.

“You know, the Speaker is our most loyal and trusted ally in the House of Representatives. I’ve lost touch because it has been five months since I left Congress but I think I have enough friends [in Congress]and I do not think there is any viable alternative to Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez,” Roque said.

During the Palace briefing also on Tuesday morning, Roque added that Alvarez would not be removed because he continued to enjoy the full trust of the President and that the allies of the administration at the House of Representatives would “act as one” on their choice of Speaker.

Roque doused speculations of Alvarez’s exit after the lawmaker and Sara Duterte-Carpio, President Rodrigo Duterte’s daughter, slammed the Speaker for calling her a member of the opposition for forming her own political party – the Hugpong ng Pagbabago (Alliance for Change).

Alvarez is secretary general of the ruling Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban), Duterte’s party, as well.

“You told the crowd, ‘he is the President, he is different. I am the Speaker. I can always impeach him!’ And you call me opposition? Somebody should really tell the President about the truth,” Duterte-Carpio said in her verified Instagram account.

“If you are an a—–e in Congress, do not bring that to Davao, leave it in Manila. Somebody should tell the President what you are doing. How dare you call me part of the opposition. The nerve. You messed with the wrong girl,” Duterte-Carpio added.

President Rodrigo Duterte, in a speech also in February, said that he would be hands-off in the feud and let the two lawyers straighten things out. RALPH EDWIN U. VILLANUEVA