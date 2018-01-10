Alvarez seeks constituents’ support for ‘worst Charter change ever’

SPEAKER Pantaleon Alvarez urged his constituents to go “all-out” in supporting the shift to a federal form of government, which a former opposition lawmaker called the “worst Charter change ever”.

“This year, 2018, we will revise our Constitution for a shift to a federal form of government. Let us unite and support this initiative of the President,” Alvarez told his constituents from the first district of Davao del Norte at the New Tagum City Hall on Tuesday.

Alvarez added that he considered all Filipinos his constituents since he was the Speaker of the House.

In a separate statement, Bayan Muna Party-list Chairman and former Rep. Neri Colmenares said that while all the previous Charter changes (Cha-Chas) were about eliminating term limits, extending terms and “no-elections”, the current move to amend the Constitution was “the worst ever”.

“[The current one is] allowing Congress the power to insert self-serving provisions [that]will only exacerbate the problems of the Filipino people,” Colmenares said. RALPH EDWIN VILLANUEVA