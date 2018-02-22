Alvarez seeks diplomatic protest against US over report on ‘Duterte threat’ 

SPEAKER Pantaleon Alvarez of Davao del Norte called on the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) to file a diplomatic protest against the US over its intelligence community report listing President Rodrigo Duterte as among Southeast Asian leaders who pose a threat to democracy and human rights.

This was based on Duterte’s war on drugs, crime and corruption, as well as his threats to establish a revolutionary government and extension of martial law and policy of warrantless arrests in Mindanao even after the military defeated IS sympathizers who attacked Marawi City in May, according to the report.

“The DFA should file a [diplomatic]protest because firstly, what is the business of United States in our domestic affairs? It is the US which has accumulated bad records overseas with its interference in the internal affairs and undermining the sovereignty of many countries,” Alvarez said.

“They are doing this in order to ensure its continued influence as a world power and promote its interests,” Alvarez added.

Alvarez argued that it was the US, which posed a threat to democracy.

“The US has been getting away threatening democracies because of its interference in domestic policies and violation of sovereignty of many nations for so long. It needs to stop,” Alvarez added. LLANESCA T. PANTI