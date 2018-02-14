Alvarez seeks first federal elections in 2022

SPEAKER Pantaleon Alvarez of Davao del Norte is eyeing the first elections under a federal government in 2022.

“The first federal elections should be set in 2022 because we can’t terminate the President’s contract with the people just because we have a new Constitution,” Alvarez told reporters on Wednesday in line with the Duterte administration’s push for Charter Change to pave the way for the shif.

Proponents of Charter Change, however, have yet to agree on how to divide the country’s 17 regions.

Alvarez was referring to the existing Constitutional provision, which sets the terms of President Rodrigo Duterte and Vice President Maria Leonor “Leni” Robredo from June 30, 2016 to June 30, 2022, without reelection.

“We need to respect that six-year mandate [they got from the people]. And regardless of the President’s take on this, I don’t think the Vice President will also agree to that [shortened term because of the transition period to federalism],” Alvarez added.

The transitory provision, Alvarez said, could state that those running for the Senate in 2019 would only sit for three years or until 2022.

“The new Senators’ term can be reduced in 2022 because we will have the first federal elections by then. As for the rest of elated officials, we won’t have nay problem because our term [provided under the existing Constitution]is really just up to three years,” Alvarez added. LLANESCA T. PANTI