Alveo Ironman 70.3 fires off in Davao

Australians Craig Alexander and Tim Reed brace for a fierce duel while Hungarian Anna Eberhardt sets out as the top favorite in the women’s side as the first Alveo Ironman 70.3 fires off at the Azuela Cove in Davao today.

Five world champions in the men’s elite and a slew of topnotch triathletes head the stellar cast of close to 1,800 participants from 39 countries with the pros looking forward to a record finish given the relatively flat and straight run and bike courses.

Though Alexander is coming off a long layoff after a bike crash last year, the three-time Ironman world champion remains upbeat of his chances, banking on a three-month training in the run-up to this event presented by Petron and held in Mindanao for the first time in a decade of triathlon staging by Sunrise Events, Inc.

“I’m not in the best form but I’m confident I’m gonna have a good race,” said Alexander.

“Anything can happen. The heat condition will have a lot to do on who is tough,” said Reed, also a three-time Ironman 70.3 champion. “I’m excited since this is my first time here (in Davao). And the outcome is not so important to me, but rather to just really enjoy.”

Mexico’s Mauricio Mendez, 22, also looms as the top contender in the premier 1.9K swim, 90K bike, 21K run event backed by title sponsor Alveo, an AyalaLand company, with last year’s Ironman 70.3 winner in Texas and Los Cabos hinting at a strong finish in the premier event.

“I feel great. It’s just amazing to be here and I’m super excited for the race,” said Mendez, vowing to dish out his best to upend the fancied Aussie champs.

Others tipped to contend for top honors in the elite division are former Xterra world champion Ben Allen, also a regular campaigner in local triathlon, Bradley Weiss of South Africa, the Xterra world champions in 2016 and 2017, and Canadian Brent McMahon, a three-time North American Ironman 70.3 champion.

Eberhardt, on the other hand, headlines the compact women’s elite division that includes last year’s Century Tuna Ironman 70.3 Subic titlist Radka Kahlefeldt of the Czech Republic and equally talented Dimity Lee Duke of Australia.

“It’s an amazing venue, the race day support from volunteers and spectators— they are unbelievable and also the Sunrise (Events, Inc.) people, they make sure we have a very good day,” said Eberhardt, who opted to downplay her top ranking.

“Actually, It’s nice to be ranked on top but I will just try to do my best,” said the Hungarian champ who used to live in Switzerland and compete in Europe.

“Compared to Europe, racing in Asia, especially the Philippines is very different. It’s very nice here and it’s always great to come back,” she said.

Host city Mayor Sara Duterte has guaranteed the successful staging of the event, adding everything has been set and take care of, from the venue up to the security that will be implemented during the Ironman.

“We have prepared for this event since last year and everybody through the help of all the Dabawwenyos and our neighboring LGUs in Davao del Norte,” said Mayor Duterte.

Action starts at the Pakiputan straight, a 500m leg swim before the field turns right for another 50 meters followed by a n 850m leg heading south. Participants will then make a 25-meter right turn heading to the final 475 meter leg exiting in Azuela Cove.

They will then exit onto the highway for the fast, single loop bike ride from Davao City, Panabo, Carmen all the way to the turnaround point at Tagum City. It will traverse through several cities on a straightforward course with wide and scenic roads.

The field will then head back to Azuela Cove for the second transition, heading to J.P. Laurel Ave. for the concluding run course, a two-loop counter clockwise 10km out-and-back flat layout through Davao’s commercial district.

Other backers of the event are 2Go Express, Powerade, Wilkins Pure Purified Water, Sportswear, TYR, GU, Aboitiz Power, Davao Light, David’s Salon, Intercare, Davao Metro Shuttle, Prudential Guarantee, HyperHD on Cignal, AsiaTri.com, FinisherPix, TriLife and The Philippine STAR, Alaska, AlcoPlus, ApoAgua, Cetaphil, Daylong, Devant, Fern-C, Penong’s Barbecue Seafood and Grill, Sanicare, Storck, Timex, Seda, Park Inn, Waterfront, Marco Polo and Active Network.