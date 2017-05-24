Alveo Land’s Evo City initial sales hit P3.5B

AYALA-led real estate developer Alveo Land said on Tuesday it has successfully launched the first phase of its residential subdivision in Evo City, generating P3.5 billion in sales for the initial 395 lots of the subdivision.

In a statement, Alveo said it sees Evo City as the next Central Business District (CBD) of the south and one of the prime commercial and residential destinations in the country. It is located in Kawit, Cavite.

As a mixed-use estate of over 200 hectares, Alveo said Evo City will feature a lifestyle mall by the Ayala Malls Group, a hotel by Ayala Hotels and Resorts Corp., office developments by Ayala Land Offices, and residential offerings by Alveo.

An established school, church, hospital, and various civic spaces will also provide a dynamic and complete lifestyle in the area.

“As with all Ayala Land developments, sustainability is a key feature of the estate. A five-hectare main park anchors the entire CBD, while also functioning as a main storm water management facility. This facility will also be complemented by improved waterways and the use of porous materials for hardscapes,” Alveo said.

“Solar-powered streetlamps, use of endemic plants, and waste reduction programs will be the norm. Evo City will also urge locators to use solar powered facilities, energy and water-efficient fixtures, and build LEED-certified office buildings,” it added.

“As a smart, efficient, and highly networked estate, an Integrated Operations Center will handle multiple and interconnected services such as traffic management, public transport, emergency services and security systems. Road widths are comparable to the Makati CBD and Bonifacio Global City, and transit facilities to major destinations will be a 5-minute walk away.”

Evo City is bordered by the Centennial Road, Kalayaan Road, and the soon-to-be-developed Cavite-Laguna Expressway (Calax).

It is accessible through Cavitex, C5, EDSA, SLEX and the NAIA Expressway.