Alveo tops off The Sequoia at Two Serendra

Developer Alveo Land announced the topping-off of its Sequoia at Two Serendra condominium tower in Bonifacio Global City, as well as an open house to be held later this week for its Montala Alviera mixed-use township being developed in Porac, Pampanga.

The topping-off ceremony, which was held on May 11, marks the completion of the structure of the 53-story tower. The estimated turnover date is in the fourth quarter of this year.

The building offers one-, two-, and three-bedroom units ranging in size from 72 square meters to 126 square meters, with an estimated price range of P8 million to P25 million.

Among the amenities of the building are a 50-meter lap pool, fitness center, function and meeting rooms, a tavern, and four levels of basement parking.

The Sequoia is located along McKinley Parkway near SM Aura on the southeast side of Bonifacio Global City.

In a separate announcement, Alveo Land said it would hold an open house for interested buyers for its Montala Alviera mixed-use township being developed in Porac, Pampanga on Saturday, May 27.

The event will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Xtremely Xpresso Café in the Marquee Mall in Angeles City, Pampanga.

The 40.5-hectare horizontal development is one of Alveo Land’s biggest projects to date, and is located approximately 16 kilometers southeast of Angeles City. It is part of a larger mixed-use development cluster of brands under the Ayala Land umbrella, straddling the Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway and including other residential, commercial, leisure, and industrial developments.

Lot areas in Montala Alviera range in size from approximately 250 square meters up to 542 square meters.