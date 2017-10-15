Alvy-Chafi, Corpuz pocket two golds in PSL National Series

Diliman Preparatory School standouts Ehm Ahmadelle Alavy-Chafi and Francino Archer Corpuz sizzled in the opening day as they bagged two gold medals each in the Philippine Swimming League (PSL) 123rd National Series – Motivational Swim Meeton Sunday at the Diliman Preparatory School swimming pool in Quezon City.

Alavy-Chafi stamped her class in the girls’ 7-year division by claiming the gold medal in the 100m Individual Medley in one minute and 30.90 seconds before winning her second gold in 25m butterfly via a 18.03-second showing.

Sharing the spotlight was Corpuz who dominated the boys’ 10-year class 100m IM in 1:33.88 and 50m butterfly in 42.92 seconds in the tournament supported by The Manila Times and Philippine Sports Commission.

Tara Beard of British School Manila (girls’ 7-year 25m breaststroke, 25.45), Mikhaela Bliss Dula of Wisenheimer Academy (girls’ 9-year 25m breaststroke, 25.42), Angelica Mae Medrano of Wesleyan College Manila (girls’ 15-over 50m butterfly, 32.47), and Paul Christian King Cusing and Paula Carmela Cusing of Diliman Preparatory School (girls’ 14-year 50m butterfly, 36.59) got gold in their respective events.

Also winning gold medals were Jacob Ethan Gapultos, Alexandra Pedracio, Jameela Del Valle, Sabrina Campana, Jace Valin, Geoff Raet, Lexx Valdez, Samantha Inkee, Tiffany Sanchez, Winbert Verastigue, Bea Presto, Alexi Gapultos, Ivhana Dimaligalig, Quinn Guat, Che Doronilla Jr. and Carl Domdom.

The other gold medalists were Lourenz Bautista, Vaugh Benedict Tirazona, Alexander Marasigan, Rizalino Cortez III, Kurt Peters, Paul Quinto, Arwen Nilo, Myka Villareal, Sean Ballesteros, Denise Baui, Sophia Manlongat, Kim Rebancos, Alleyn Ortega and Jakin Jiao.

“We are happy to see good results in our grassroots development program. Seeing these kids improve from time to time is already an achievement for us. It’s just the beginning of their career and we want to see them grow and become successful not only in local tournament but in international level as well in the future,” stressed PSL President Susan Papa.

The tournament serves as qualifying tournament for international competitions in Singapore, Hong Kong, Thailand, India and Japan.

The PSL is recognized by the Philippine Sports Commission as the official swimming association in the country following its impressive grassroots development program that aims to train talented swimmers for future international competitions.