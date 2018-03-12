Always bet on Black

Level up and experience the call of the wild with Black Rhino’s latest wheels, the Roku, Barstow, and Rotorua. Designed and engineered to take on the toughest terrain and extreme road conditions, Black Rhino has carved a respectable niche in the after market industry as an innovator and trend setter in terms of wheel technology and design. Their visually appealing and rugged designs have won the hearts of enthusiasts in the United States, Europe, and the domestic market.

Product tested in the toughest trails, Black Rhino wheels are engineered to carry the heavy loads often associated with trucks and SUVs. The extensive product line of wheels are hub centric or supplied with centering rings to ensure a smooth vibration free ride. The Roku comes bronze and gun black finish; the Barstow in Matte Bronze and the Rotorua comes in only in Gloss Black. All Black Rhino wheels are custom fit for truck and SUV brands such as Toyota, Mitsubishi, Ford, Chevrolet, Mazda, and European makes as well.

The Black Rhino truck and SUV wheels line-up is built with two types of vehicles in mind. The first set-up is for trucks or SUVs with negative offset that works perfectly for those wanting an extreme lift stance. The second is for more street friendly vehicles that you want to give that stylish look to set it apart from all other vehicles.

Those who want to level up their game, Black Rhino wheels are available in dealers nationwide or call 724-7176 (San Juan) or 877-8550 (BGC) or log on to www.conceptonewheels.com