BACOLOD CITY: Negros Occidental Gov. Alfredo Maranon Jr., on Friday called on Negrenses to “be always prepared and pray” after a 6.5 earthquake hit Eastern Visayas that caused only minimal effect on the province with a few hours power interruption.

“The effects in the province were minimal,” Maranon said, “but the best way to be prepared for any calamity is to be like a Boy Scout.”

The governor, however, said the preparation of a local government “depends on its resources.”

He admitted that preparations for the calamities are lacking “because the government has other priorities.”

“It is better that we did something than doing nothing,” he said, adding that Negros is lucky that major disasters have spared the province.

“This disaster is a message to us. It depends on us how we read it,” Maranon added.

The earthquake that hit Leyte on Thursday afternoon also caused power interruption in about 50 percent of the area served by Central Negros Electric Cooperative (Ceneco), according to Leomel Tambanillo, its Corporate Planning Department manager.

He said the tremor affected submarine cables between Leyte and Cebu, causing the shutdown of power plants in Leyte.

“There is now an over supply of power in Negros since generators in the region and neighboring Panay Island can no longer transmit power to Cebu,” he added.

In northern Negros Occidental, power was restored in Sagay City, Escalante City and Calatrava town as of 7 a.m. on Friday.

The National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) in an announcement said there was complete loss of power in Bohol and Samar islands, including Southern Leyte.

“Due to supply deficiency caused by the outage of power plants located in Leyte, customers in Cebu, Negros, and Panay may also suffer occasional power interruptions,” NGCP said.

